Donna Karan apologizes after defending Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Fast Facts

In this Aug. 22, 2007, file photo, Harvey Weinstein and Donna Karan arrive at the premiere of 'The Hunting Party' at the Paris Theater in New York. Karan apologized on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, after offering praise for Weinstein the night before following his firing from his company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman, File)

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Designer Donna Karan issued an apology after prompting outrage with comments calling disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein “wonderful” and wondering whether women are “asking for it" because of how they present themselves.

In a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, Karan said: “I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe,” she said, also saying her comments were “taken out of context.”

“I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim," she said.

It’s probably safe to bet there’s a zero percent chance of spotting Karan’s designs strolling down the next red carpet, judging from the swift reaction her comments provoked:

So #DonnaKaran, does this dress you designed and sold mean the women who wear it are "asking" to be sexually harassed? Seriously. Wtf??!!! pic.twitter.com/Ok5bL2kiXU — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 10, 2017

Donna Karan Spring 2018 Collection pic.twitter.com/iVWHU1VoI0 — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) October 10, 2017

Hey ladies, be careful if you're wearing Donna Karan's designs.

You're just asking for it! pic.twitter.com/zKOCq4ADCs — MsDumbNerd (@MsDumbNerd) October 10, 2017

Weinstein was fired from his own film company days after an explosive New York Times report detailing allegations of sexual assault going back three decades.

Since the article ran, a former New York waitress posted her recollections of Weinstein’s behavior during the time she dealt him on the job, and a reporter revealed a disturbing encounter she was allegedly forced to endure:

Yeah. This happened luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

The Weinstein report has sparked condemnations from Hollywood – but silence persists in many quarters:

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017