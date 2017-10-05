Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 05, 2017

Eminem's new album is done and amazing, producer says

Comments
Recording artists Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Recording artists Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

By Justin Cousart, WAPE.com

According to Billboard, a video posted on Facebook by Eminem’s producer, who goes by the name Mr. Porter, shows the producer telling fans the new album is “amaze-balls.”

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

“Am I working on Eminem’s album? No,” Mr. Porter said in the video. “We are done. How about that?”

It’s unclear when the album will hit stores or when Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, will release a single from the album.

Eminem’s last full-length album, “The Marshall Mather’s LP 2,” was released in 2013. His last single, “Campaign Speech,” was released last year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation