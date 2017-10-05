Eminem's new album is done and amazing, producer says

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

By Justin Cousart, WAPE.com

According to Billboard, a video posted on Facebook by Eminem’s producer, who goes by the name Mr. Porter, shows the producer telling fans the new album is “amaze-balls.”

“Am I working on Eminem’s album? No,” Mr. Porter said in the video. “We are done. How about that?”

It’s unclear when the album will hit stores or when Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, will release a single from the album.

Eminem’s last full-length album, “The Marshall Mather’s LP 2,” was released in 2013. His last single, “Campaign Speech,” was released last year.