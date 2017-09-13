Now Playing
Posted: October 09, 2017

ESPN suspends host Jemele Hill over NFL tweets

ESPN Issues Apology For Jemele Hill's Twitter Rant

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sports broadcaster ESPN announced Monday that it suspended host Jemele Hill over “a second violation” of the company’s social media guidelines.

“She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN officials said in a statement, apparently referring to a Sept. 11 tweet in which Hill called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

 

