Posted: June 28, 2017

Fans, critics surprised, delighted at Kendall Jenner's birthday gift to North West

North West, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
Dimitrios Kambouris
North West, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, turned 4 earlier this month. To celebrate, Kardashian and West gifted their daughter with a puppy, but it’s what North West’s aunt, Kendall Jenner, got her that fans are delighted by. 

Jenner, 21, gave her niece a book with more than 20 science projects.

Along with the book were materials and ingredients for four of the projects. 

Kardashian, who said she loved the gift, shared video of the book and prepared kits on social media. She said she appreciated the creative package.

Many praised Jenner for getting the gift “instead of something expensive and lavish.” 

