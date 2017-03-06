Sign in with your existing account
Fantasia Barrino cancels concert after accident that caused second-degree burns
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 25: Singer Fantasia Barrino attends the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Lucian Grainge at The Beverly Hilton on January 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
By
Fox13Memphis.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
—
Former "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino had to cancel a performance at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, due to an accident that left her burned, according to a post on her Instagram account.
>> Read more trending stories
An initial post said Barrino would not be able to perform due to "unexpected health issues."
A follow-up message posted an hour later by Barrino's husband said she "experienced an accident causing second degree burns on her arm."
The post also said her team is working to "create a means that she can redeem this time" with fans in Tennessee.
Barrino was to perform with Johnny Gill and Charlie Wilson.
It was not immediately clear how the singer was injured.
