Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui of band Fifth Harmony attend the Philipp Plein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei took a tumble during the group’s recent Brazil concert, but she handled it like a professional.

In video from the concert, the singer belts out the lyrics to “Make You Mad” along with the rest of the band when she takes the spill. Trying to turn to walk to the front of the stage, Kordei lost her footing and did a half-split in high heels.

Without missing a beat, the performer fiercely flips her hair up and strikes a pose as if her fall was part of the plan all along. Noticing her mistake but loving her recovery, the audience went wild.

The nearly mortifying moment wasn’t the only time the singer has improvised when a routine took a turn for the worse. Back in August, when her In-Ear pack ripped off, Kordei performed another unplanned split.

“I couldn’t hear anything the whole entire performance, which is crazy,” she said afterward. “I was freaking out so I was like, ‘You know what? The least that I could was slay and do a split, girl!’”