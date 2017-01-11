Fire breaks out at iconic Watergate complex in Washington

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

No one was injured in a fire in a vacant apartment at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The fire started in a vacant apartment on the 13th floor.

Emergency workers were able to get it under control quickly, D.C. fire officials said.

All of a sudden we look out the window and see a condo has caught fire in Watergate 700. DC FD is on the scene now. pic.twitter.com/xthCj7AXru — Jocelyn (@jocemiller) January 11, 2017

Watergate fire knocked down. Vacant Apt. Dealing with smoke conditions several floors. Searches negative. Still no injuries. pic.twitter.com/sDS6mM8frT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 11, 2017

No one was injured, but smoky conditions remained on several floors.