Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 11, 2017

Fire breaks out at iconic Watergate complex in Washington

Comments
No one was injured in a fire in a vacant apartment at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
No one was injured in a fire in a vacant apartment at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The fire started in a vacant apartment on the 13th floor.

>> Read more trending stories 

Emergency workers were able to get it under control quickly, D.C. fire officials said.

No one was injured, but smoky conditions remained on several floors.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation