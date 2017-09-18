Floyd Mayweather admits he has 7 girlfriends

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits onstage during a news conference after Mayweather's 10th-round TKO victory in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather has given fans an amusing insight into his life, admitting he is dating seven women simultaneously and revealing how much money he has in his various bank accounts.

>> Read more trending news

Mayweather was interviewed by a puppet named Diego, from the YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, outside of his strip club in Las Vegas, Girl Collection.

When asked how many girlfriends he has, the former boxer provided an honest answer.

“How many women I have? Probably about seven deep. Lucky seven,” he said. “We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none.”

Mayweather also revealed he has $200 million or $300 million in different bank accounts and 25 cars in Las Vegas.