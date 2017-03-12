Al Bello / Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

By Bo Churney

FanBuzz

Will Floyd Mayweather go for a 50-0 record? Well, the legendary boxer announced that he is out of retirement and willing to pursue another fight.

He only has one opponent in mind, though.

Mayweather announced to MMAFighting.com that he is officially out of retirement in order to try and fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said to MMAFighting. “We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this (expletive) happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

Mayweather and McGregor have been teasing a potential dream fight for ages now, with each fighter taking progressive — if slow — steps to make it look like the fight could be happening.

It still seems unlikely that the fight will actually happen, but there is incentive for both fighters to book it. At the end of the day, boxing is a business, and a match between Mayweather and McGregor would likely be one of the highest-drawing pay-per-views of all time.