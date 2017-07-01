Former NASCAR driver's lawsuit heads to federal court

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images for NASCAR

Former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace's lawsuit against entertainment company Live Nation moved to federal court Friday.

Last year, Wallace said he was brutally beaten by a group of men as he left a Rascal Flats concert at the Live Nation-owned PNC Music Pavilion.

Wallace said his daughter was attacked when she tried to step in to help him.

Wallace is suing Live Nation Entertainment and the owner of PNC Pavilion because he said they did not do enough to stop the attack.

The lawsuit claims the alleged attackers, who were groundskeepers for the venue, were well-known by staff for being involved in other violent incidents.

Charges against the men involved were dropped in February.

Wallace said he and his daughter have suffered, both from their injuries and from severe emotional distress.