Posted: October 04, 2017

Foster the People declines to play 'Pumped Up Kicks' after Las Vegas shooting

GEORGE, WA - MAY 23: (L - R) Cubbie Fink, Mark Foster, and Mark Pontius of Foster the People pose at the Sasquatch! Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater on May 24, 2014 in George, Washington. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
GEORGE, WA - MAY 23: (L - R) Cubbie Fink, Mark Foster, and Mark Pontius of Foster the People pose at the Sasquatch! Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater on May 24, 2014 in George, Washington. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Police say Stephen Paddock opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

By Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas —

If you want to see Foster the People play its ubiquitous hit “Pumped Up Kicks,” you may have to make other plans.

The band, which will play at 6:15 p.m. this Friday and next Friday at the upcoming Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas, said Monday at a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, that “it felt wrong” to play the song, which is about a school shooting, after the deadly shootings in Las Vegas. According to SPIN, the band covered John Lennon’s “Love” instead.

The band did not say whether its decision to skip the song would continue into future shows.

