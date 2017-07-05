Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Getty Images

Amal Clooney (L) and George Clooney were photographed by paparazzi arriving in Milan with their newborn twins.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

The world got a glimpse of George and Amal Clooney’s newborn twins Wednesday as the couple and their children, Alexander and Ella, exited a plane in Italy.

TMZ reported that the family was spotted arriving in Milan in a private jet, marking the first time they’ve been seen in public with their new bundles of joy. George Clooney carried one bassinet presumably holding one twin as he descended the plane’s stairs, while Amal Clooney held the other twin in a matching bassinet.

The Clooneys welcomed their twins in early June and have been keeping the babies out of the public eye until now.

“He’s so happy right now (…) Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it’s an incredible feeling for him,” Clooney’s business partner business partner Rande Gerber told Entertainment Tonight. “I did see the babies, Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them. The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal. I mean, they really are so cute!”

Amal Clooney’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, echoed that sentiment.

“Oh my God, they were so beautiful, so happy, so contented,” she told People. “You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”