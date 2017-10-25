George H.W. Bush accused of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush is apologizing to an actress who claims he groped her during a private screening.

The incident allegedly took place in 2014.

Actress Heather Lind, who works on the AMC show "Turn Washington’s Spies," said the former president, now 93, grabbed her behind and told her a dirty joke right before a photo was taken.

Lind detailed the entire incident in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She claims former first lady Barbara Bush saw the whole thing and just rolled her eyes.

Bush reportedly issued an apology but never denied the allegations.

“President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind," Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a statement, according to People.

