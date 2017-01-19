Sign in with your existing account
Get 'free cruise' robocalls? You could score $500 per call in class-action settlement
Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Cruise ship (stock photo)
By
Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Did you fend off robocalls promising a "free cruise" back in 2011? You could end up pocketing $500 per call.
According to NBC News , Caribbean Cruise Line, Vacation Ownership Marketing Tours and The Berkeley Group will pay as much as $76 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the companies of making illegal robocalls in 2011 and 2012. Those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the class-action suit claimed .
>> Read more trending stories
Not sure whether you're eligible to receive the $500-per-call payout? Check this database to see if your number is on the list. You also may be able to collect the money if you can find one of these numbers in your telephone records or have caller ID, recordings or screenshots proving that you were called.
You must file a claim here before Feb. 1 to be considered.
Learn more about the settlement here.
