Posted: November 02, 2017
Yo Gotti to help pay for funeral of 10-year-old who stabbed himself
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Yo Gotti attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
By
Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
—
Memphis Rapper Yo Gotti is helping to pay for the funeral of a local 10-year-old who police say stabbed himself to death.
RELATED: Police: Mother charged with child abuse after 10-year-old stabs himself to death
Jaheim McKinzie died Saturday. His mother, Robin McKinzie, is charged with child abuse for her alleged actions in the moments before her son fatally wounded himself.
Police said Robin McKinzie confessed to whipping the boy with extension cords and choking him. The 10-year-old then went into the kitchen and stabbed himself, according to police documents.
He died as a result of his injuries.
>> Read more trending news
Yo Gotti's manager said the rapper will be helping out, but there is no word yet on how much he plans on giving.
RELATED: Family of 10-year-old who police say stabbed himself to death speak out
