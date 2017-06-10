2 guests at Vegas resort had Legionnaires’ disease

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Strip .

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.

CNN reported that the guests stayed separately at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in March and April.

Legionnaires' disease spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Caesar Entertainment group said tests made to the hotel's water confirmed the presence of legionella bacteria, CNN reported.

Symptoms usually begin within 2 to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria, CNN reported.

The disease was named for a deadly 1976 outbreak in Philadelphia that largely affected people attending an American Legion convention.

In 2011, a person who stayed at the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas died after contracting Legionnaires' disease, the health district said.