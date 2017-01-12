Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 12, 2017

Here's the little girl who stole the show at the Golden Globes

Comments
8-Year-Old Was The Real Star Of The Red Carpet

Related

View Larger
Here's the little girl who stole the show at the Golden Globes
Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards
Photos: 74th annual Golden Globe Awards

By HotTopics.tv

LOS ANGELES —

The stars are usually the most popular guests at the Golden Globes, but one little girl stole the show this year.

>> Read more trending stories  

Juanita Hernandez was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 5 years old. According to the Pablove Foundation, the now 8-year-old's cancer is finally in remission. She is currently a third-grader in Los Angeles.

One thing that helped her get through the difficult time was learning photography through Pablove Shutterbugs. She was partnered with an instructor who visits ill children at their homes or at a hospital. Children also attend a weeklong workshop to perfect their photography skills. Juanita graduated from the program last summer.

Thanks to the program, Juanita was able to go to the Golden Globes as the youngest credentialed photographer, but instead of taking photos of the stars, she took photos with them. She posed with celebrities like Amy Adams, Goldie Hawn and Kerry Washington at the big event.

The Pavlove Foundation uses the arts to improve the lives of children living with cancer. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Watch Juanita in action below:

Check out Juanita doing her thing at the @Golden Globes red carpet representing Pablove Shutterbugs #goldenglobes #hfpa #smileclicklove

Posted by Pablove Foundation on Sunday, January 8, 2017

Pablove Shutterbugs artist, Juanita, is ready to go at the Golden Globes red carpet!  #goldenglobes #hfpa #smileclicklove #ERedCarpet

Posted by Pablove Foundation on Sunday, January 8, 2017

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation