HGTV to air 'Fixer Upper' and 'Flip or Flop' spin-off shows

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

HGTV fans, get ready for more “Fixer Upper” and “Flip or Flop.”

Joanna Gaines, star of hit show “Fixer Upper,” is getting her own spin-off show on HGTV.

In her new show, Gaines will bring viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process when designing a home. The show will be called, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design” and is set to premiere on March 28 after the season finale of “Fixer Upper.”

HGTV has also announced it will produce several spin-offs of “Flip or Flop” set in various cities outside of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s native in Orange Country, California. “Flip or Flop” remains one of the most popular series on the network despite the stars’ very public divorce.

“The tremendous, consistent ratings success of the original ‘Flip or Flop’ with Tarek and Christina El Moussa inspired us to take a new look at house flipping programming,” said Scripps’ U.S. programming and development GM Allison Page, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We saw an opportunity to highlight what works in other regions by featuring successful couples that had mastered the art of flipping in their town.”

The series spin-offs will be set in Las Vegas, Nevada; Fort Worth, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois.