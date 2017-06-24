Hugh Grant offering reward for WWII vet's lost medals

Blind Veterans UK

These are the four medals lost by Alfred Barlow during his return trip from Normandy.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Hugh Grant is offering a $1,100 reward for the return of a blind British World War II veterans medals after the 95-year-old man lost them at a service station.

D-Day veteran Alfred Barlow landed on Sword Beach on June 6, 1944. Barlow, who was a corporal when Allied forces attacked the French coast, attended this year’s Memorial in Normandy, the Manchester Evening News reported.

However, Barlow lost his medals at the service station near Walsall during his return to his home in Stockport on June 8.

Barlow released images of the lost medals -- the 1939-1945 Star, the France and Germany Star, the 1939-1945 War Medal and the Palestine Medal -- through the Blind Veterans UK charity.

Grant tweeted his support, including a contact number and said that anonymity would be guaranteed, the Evening News reported.

Barlow said the incident was “very distressing.”

“These medals are worth very little to sell but to me they are priceless,” he told the Evening News. “I had intended to pass all of my medals on to my grandson, which makes it even more upsetting.”

Barlow turns 96 on Sunday and said the medals’ return would be a great birthday gift, Fox News reported.