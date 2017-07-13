Hugh Hefner hasn’t seen Playboy model ex in years she claims

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hugh Hefner poses with Holly Madison,Bridget Marquardt, Kendra Wilkinson at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards on September 24 2008 at the Avalon Hollywood club in Hollywood California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The former girlfriend of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner says she hasn’t heard or seen him in years.

Bridget Marquardt said that she was told there “was always an open door, but I heard that’s not quite true lately,” E News reported.

The former Playboy pinup said during an interview on an Australian television show that, “I called and tried to go to the mansion earlier this year, but I’m getting the run around,” Fox News reported.



She said the two still talked when she left the Playboy mansion in 2009 and that she would be with her boyfriend and attended parties at the iconic home.

A spokesman for Hefner said that her claim “is a bit silly” and that he wishes “all the best in her new life,” Fox News reported.

Marquardt, along with Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Holly Madison, starred as one of Hefner’s three girlfriends on the reality series “The Girls Next Door.”

Hefner married 31-year-old model Crystal Harris in 2012, Entertainment Tonight reported.