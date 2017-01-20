Now Playing
Posted: January 20, 2017

Inauguration of Donald Trump: Protesters, police clash

A man is washed with water after being sprayed by police pepper spray during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A man is washed with water after being sprayed by police pepper spray during an anti-Trump demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. President later today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Police and protesters clashed Friday morning as activists took to the streets in opposition to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

In downtown Washington, police wearing bright yellow jackets confronted protesters weraing all black with what appeared to be pepper spray, The Associated Press reported. The activitsts carried signs denouncing capitalism and Trump.

Videos posted to social media showed protesters smashing the windows of nearby businesses and throwing trash cans into the street. About 100 protesters changing "hands up, don't shoot," were cordoned off by police, according to the AP. 

A helicopter hovered overhead.

"No KKK, no fascist USA, no Trump," activists chanted as they carried signs down 7th street.

At one point, authorities deployed tear-gas canisters to disperse protesters gathered in Franklin Square, according to the Washington Post.

