Actors Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan arrive to the premiere of "Rush Hour 3" at Mann's Chinese Theater on July 30, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

By Alex Thomas, Rare.us

The last “Rush Hour” film was released a decade ago, but star Jackie Chan is teasing a comeback. In a Thursday appearance on a radio show, Chan said that the script for “Rush Hour 4” is finished and that he’s waiting on his co-star, Chris Tucker, to get on board.

Chan claims that he has been working on the script for seven years and going through drafts and that the crew behind the film finally just agreed on the piece. Chan made it clear that he won’t do the film without Tucker, saying that time is running out for the pair.

“For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed,” Chan said on ‘The Cruz Show’ Thursday. “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, (we'll) probably start. If Chris Tucker agrees ... “It’s about (having the) time to make ... I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do ‘Rush Hour 4.’”

Tucker has been out of the spotlight for a while. While he was one of the highest-earning actors during the early 2000s, he hasn’t put out anything recently.

In 2012, he appeared in “Silver Linings Playbook,” and he may be on a comeback tour, as he’s also rumored to be appearing in “Last Friday,” which is a follow-up to his 1995 film “Friday.”

The first “Friday” film did incredibly well, scoring $244 million at the box office, and the following sequels each brought in hundreds of millions.

In a 2012 interview with Vulture, Tucker said he was willing to take part in another installment of the “Rush Hour” franchise.

“‘Rush Hour 4,’ we’re looking into it, me and Jackie,” Tucker said at the time. “We’re trying to get it going, so we’re developing something, so hopefully we’ll get something in.”

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

