Jason Aldean makes plea for unity following Las Vegas shootings

What You Need To Know: Jason Aldean

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jason Aldean made a plea for unity on his Instagram page, posting a candid, emotional message about the Las Vegas shootings.

Aldean, a Macon, Georgia, native, was playing the final headlining set at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Sunday when the gunman perched in a 32nd room floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street sprayed the crowd with bullets.

“I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see,” Aldean wrote.

The father of two (with a third on the way) also said, “This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” before urging “all Americans” to “stand together as one.”

About 22,000 people attended the festival Sunday night. At least 59 have died and more than 525 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

