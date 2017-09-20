Jennifer Lawrence responds to critics after movie gets 'F' grade

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence and Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos attend the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'mother!' at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By Beth Sawicki, Rare.us

Jennifer Lawrence is typically a box-office draw, but not even she could save “Mother!”

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

The Darren Aronofsky film received a rare F grade from CinemaScore and bombed at the box office, earning just $7.5 million in its opening weekend. That makes it Lawrence’s worst box office performance for a wide release, according to Rare.us.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence answer some of the internet’s most pressing questions about them

But when asked by “Entertainment Weekly” about the lackluster response to “Mother!” the Academy Award-winning actress said:

“The people who love it, love it and want to see it another time. The people who don’t like it, absolutely despise it ... There is no middle ground. We knew that it was divided. That’s what’s so exciting -- everybody is going to feel something. It’s going to create a conversation. It’s going to create a controversy. Nobody is going to leave not getting something from it.”

Paramount Pictures, which distributed “Mother!” released an official statement that called the film “very audacious and brave.”

Popular movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes awarded the film a rating of 68 percent out of 100.

“There's no denying that ‘Mother!’ is the thought-provoking product of a singularly ambitious artistic vision, though it may be too unwieldy for mainstream tastes,” the Rotten Tomatoes critic consensus reads.

Twitter users were divided about the movie.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.