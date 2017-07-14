‘Jersey Shore’ cast reunites for a Burger King commercial

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

FILE PHOTO: TV personalities Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni 'J-WOW' Farley and Angelina 'Jolie' Pivarnick ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 27, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Apparently the rumors of a “Jersey Shore” reunion came true, partially.

No it didn’t happen at the gym or the laundry or the tanning salon, but crew from Seaside Heights got together at a Burger King to have a “family dinner” over the fast food chain’s new chicken Parmesan sandwich, Entertainment Weekly reported.

>>Click here to watch the reunion commercial. Warning there is profanity and adult content.



Recently, the cast of “Jersey Shore” were seen recording scenes at Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park, The Asbury Park Press reported.

No official air date or network has been released, but TMZ is reporting that the special will air sometime in August. The gossip site said it is not a full series - but could be a one-off special or maybe a few episodes and will feel like a documentary.

