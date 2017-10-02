Scenes From Las Vegas Shooting

By Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

Josh Abbott Band lead guitarist Caleb Keeter has tweeted in favor of stricter gun control laws after his evacuation from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

“I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life,” the posted note within the tweet starts. “Until the events of last night, I cannot express how wrong I was.”

Abbott tweeted asking for prayers before he was evacuated during the shooting.

Active shooter by us in Vegas. Say some prayers — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

According to Abbott’s tweets, he was evacuated from the Mandalay Bay resort, from where police say suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire, killing at least 59 people. That would make it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, The Associated Press reports.

Abbott said in his second tweet that his fiancée was still in a room at the hotel but was safe.

Abbott played the festival earlier in the day Sunday. Jason Aldean, who was on stage at the time of the shooting, was the closing act.