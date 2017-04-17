FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo Megyn Kelly poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Kelly defended her decision to feature 'InfoWars' host Alex Jones on her NBC newsmagazine despite taking heat Monday from families of Sandy Hook shooting victims and others, saying it's her job to 'shine a light' on newsmakers. Critics argue that NBC's platform legitimizes the views of a man who, among other conspiracy theories, has suggested that the killing of 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was a hoax. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

By Gary Dinges, Austin American-Statesman

The largest bank in the nation has reportedly yanked its ads from all NBC News broadcasts on a temporary basis amid an uproar over host Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview with controversial Austin, Texas-based radio host Alex Jones, according to published reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets reported Monday evening that JPMorgan Chase & Co. had advised NBC it was pulling all scheduled on-air and digital ads until after Kelly’s interview with Jones airs.

The banking giant reportedly wants to ensure its ads don’t air adjacent to promos for the Father’s Day interview with Jones, who has previously claimed that the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, that left more than two dozen students and staff dead was a made-up news event. The interview was the subject of considerable anger on social media Monday after Kelly heavily promoted it during her Sunday night news show.

Kristin Lemkau, the chief marketing officer for Chase, tweeted Monday that she was “repulsed” that Jones was getting airtime on NBC.

Chase is, thus far, the only business to publicly announce plans to pull ads from Kelly’s show and other NBC News broadcasts.

Jones has made Austin headlines several times in recent weeks. He was sued by Greek yogurt manufacturer Chobani, a case that was later settled. And Jones fought his ex-wife for custody of their children.