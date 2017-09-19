Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

By Cole Frederick, FanBuzz.com

Kevin Durant is probably the most active NBA superstar on Twitter, and he regularly interacts with fans (and haters) on social media. But it appears as if being an avid tweeter might have backfired on him.

Someone tweeted at Durant and asked him to give a legitimate reason for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder outside of winning a championship. Durant's official account responded, but many social media users believe that he intended to respond from another account to defend himself and not his own. His tweet called out his former teammates, organization and coach Billy Donovan.

Fans theorized that Durant has multiple accounts, and he forgot to switch them before responding, which led to this encounter via @harrisonmc15:

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 1-1 / 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

“He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” read Durant's tweets, which have since been deleted. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and Russ.

“Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can’t win a championship with those cats.”

Other fans also weighed in:

My guess here: KD has a social media person who has access to his account to tweet publicity, and that person forgot to switch accounts. https://t.co/fcgoFCJLl8 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 18, 2017

no, I just deleted it. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2017

