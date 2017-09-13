Kevin Hart apologizes to wife, kids following cheating rumors

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, whose movie “Night School” is filming now in Atlanta, posted an Instagram video Saturday night during which he apologized to his wife and children for his “bad error in judgment.” He’s recently been the target of rumors suggesting romantic liaisons outside of his marriage, but has up to now dismissed such talk.

In the video, however, Hart struck a somber and confessional tone.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. Because of that, I should make smart decisions. Recently, I didn’t,” he said. “I made a bad error in judgment. I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. In doing that, I know I’m going to hurt the people closest to me .. my wife and kids. It’s a (expletive) moment when you know you’re wrong.”

Hart is married to Eniko Parrish, and they are expecting a child. The couple got engaged in August 2014 at a private party at Yebo, then located in Atlanta's Phipps Plaza, while Hart was in town filming “Ride Along.”

The couple married last year and Hart posted a slew of beautiful pictures celebrating the union.

In the video, Hart suggests someone was threatening to go public with evidence of whatever happened unless he paid up. He 'fessed up instead.

“I’ve just simply got to do better, but I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes,” he said. “I’d rather ‘fess up to my mistakes.”