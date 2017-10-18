Kevin Smith pledges to give proceeds to ‘Women in Film’

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kevin Smith, who is known for his films “Clerks,” “Chasing Amy” and “Dogma,” has pledged to donate any future money made on his films that were produced and distributed by Miramax to ‘Women in Film,’ Fox News reported.



Smith made the declaration after fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal and allegations of sexual harassment by the movie mogul and founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

Smith made the announcement during the latest podcast episode of “Hollywood Babble-On” in a profanity-filled statement. The comments come in at about 85 minutes of the more than two-hour podcast.



All future residuals from his movies that came out under the Miramax banner will be donated to “Women in Film,” a group that pushes for gender equality in show business.

When the news broke of Weinstein sexually abusing female stars and staffers, the filmmaker took to Twitter to say he was ashamed, Deadline reported.

He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

If The Weinstein Company folds after the fallout from the allegations, Smith pledged to donate $2,000 to the advocacy group every month for the rest of his life, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Weinstein was fired from his company on Oct. 8, Entertainment Weekly reported.