Lauren Conrad gives birth to baby boy

Craig Barritt

Lauren Conrad appears on Amazon's Style Code Live on March 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad and William Tell.

The former “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” star and current fashion designer and her husband welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple said in a statement, noting that he was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!

Conrad also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

Conrad and Tell got married in 2014 and announced their pregnancy on New Year’s Day via Instagram.