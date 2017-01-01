Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 06, 2017

Lauren Conrad gives birth to baby boy

Comments
Lauren Conrad appears on Amazon's Style Code Live on March 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)
Craig Barritt
Lauren Conrad appears on Amazon's Style Code Live on March 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad and William Tell.

>> Read more trending news

The former “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” star and current fashion designer and her husband welcomed their first child into the world on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple said in a statement, noting that he was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Conrad also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

Conrad and Tell got married in 2014 and announced their pregnancy on New Year’s Day via Instagram.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation