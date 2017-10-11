Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan and Harvey Weinstein at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2006. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Lindsay Lohan spoke out in defense of Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual misconduct allegations in a now-deleted video on Instagram, and fans took to Twitter to share their outrage.

>> Read more trending news

Lohan shared her support of Weinstein in an Instagram video which she deleted just one hour later. According to People magazine, she posted the video in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time in the United Arab Emirates, where she is currently living.

Fans were quick to record and share the video.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan. I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said in her newly developed accent. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lohan said Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, should stand by him. Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in a statement to People magazine earlier Tuesday night.

RELATED: Report: Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman leaving him amid sexual harassment allegations

The actress continued: “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

Fans were quick to slam the actress on Twitter.

When Lindsay Lohan starts defending Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/mPBmXey3J8 — Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) October 11, 2017

PSA: Lindsay Lohan is using her weird accent on Instagram to defend Harvey Weinstein right now and there’s not enough wine in the world. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) October 11, 2017

Lindsay Lohan is the definition of a rapist apologist. “He didn’t rape me and I think he’s a good guy” is such a disgusting stance. — Goth Dad ⚰️🦇 (@thekassiopeia) October 11, 2017

Many high-profile actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd have come forward with allegations about the famed producer.

Weinstein reportedly plans to enter a treatment facility at an undisclosed location.

RELATED: George Clooney publicly slams Harvey Weinstein amid sexual harassment allegations