Posted: January 23, 2017

Lock down lifted at Air Force base after reports of 'gunshot sounds'

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/1862224/309th-amarg-davis-monthan-air-force-baAn aerial view of retired military planes taken from aircraft 916, a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft from the Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, as it circles the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309 AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The 309 AMARG is responsible for the storage and maintenance of aircraft for future redeployment, parts, or proper disposal following retirement by the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Porter/Released)
By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TUCSON, Ariz. —

A lock down order has been lifted at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona after officials got reports of "gunshot wounds" on Monday morning.

The lock down was lifted around 11:40 a.m. MST, about an hour and a half after officials at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base warned people to take shelter.

The base is currently on lock down. There are unconfirmed reports of gun shot sounds. Seek shelter immediately. More updates will come once they are available.

Posted by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Monday, January 23, 2017

Officials with the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Office told the Arizona Daily Star that they had officers watching the situation but they were not asked to assist.

