https://www.dvidshub.net/image/1862224/309th-amarg-davis-monthan-air-force-baAn aerial view of retired military planes taken from aircraft 916, a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft from the Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, as it circles the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309 AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz. The 309 AMARG is responsible for the storage and maintenance of aircraft for future redeployment, parts, or proper disposal following retirement by the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Porter/Released)
By
Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TUCSON, Ariz.
—
A lock down order has been lifted at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona after officials got reports of "gunshot wounds" on Monday morning.
The lock down was lifted around 11:40 a.m. MST, about an hour and a half after officials at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base warned people to take shelter.
