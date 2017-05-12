Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A low-cost airline based out of Columbia is considering ridding its planes of seats and making customers stand for the duration of flights.

“There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up,” VivaColombia airline founder and CEO William Shaw told the Miami Herald. “We’re very interested in anything that makes travel less expensive.

Shaw and airline officials believes the move could fit more passengers onto planes and drive down airfare for customers, making flights more affordable for budget travelers.

“Who cares if you don’t have an inflight entertainment system for a one-hour flight?” Shaw asked in reference to seat-less planes. “Who cares that there aren’t marble floors… or that you don’t get free peanuts?”

VivaColombia announced the purchase of 50 new planes last week, the Miami Herald reported. Those planes have more seats than most of the planes owned by the airline, a move to fit more passengers per plane and cater to the increasing tourism industry in Columbia.

According to The Independent, VivaColumbia isn’t the first airline to propose seat-less flights. Ryanair proposed standing areas on planes in 2010.

“(A plane is) just a ... bus with wings”, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said at the time. “If there ever was a crash on an aircraft, God forbid, a seatbelt won’t save you. You don't need a seatbelt on the London Underground. You don't need a seatbelt on trains which are traveling at 120mph.”

