Malia Obama scores post-grad Hollywood internship
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: U.S. President Barack Obama greets daughter Malia and first lady Michelle Obama on stage after delivering his farewell address at McCormick Place on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
By
HotTopics.tv
Though Malia Obama's may not take a political path like her father, her career endeavors are shaping up to be equally exciting.
>> Read more trending stories
According to
The New York Post, the eldest Obama daughter has secured an internship with film producer and Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein starting in February.
Weinstein has been a strong supporter of and donor to the Obama administration.
Malia, 18, is currently taking a gap year before beginning college at Harvard University in the fall.
She has shown a strong interest for the entertainment industry. In 2015, she interned with the HBO series "Girls." She has also worked as a production assistant in the CBS series "Extant."
Then-first lady Michelle Obama told People magazine in 2012 that "Malia has expressed some interest in filmmaking."
