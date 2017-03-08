Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

Malta's Azure Window rock formation, featured on 'Game of Thrones,' collapses

This is a April 2014 image of the landmark the Azure Window located just off Malta. (Caroline Hodgson via AP)
This is a April 2014 image of the landmark the Azure Window located just off Malta. (Caroline Hodgson via AP)

Malta's Azure Window rock formation, featured on 'Game of Thrones,' collapses
The part of coast where the Azure Window is seen March 8, 2017, after the arch, which was one of Malta's main landmarks, collapsed in a storm. (AP Photo/Christian Mangion)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VALLETTA, Malta —

An iconic landmark featured on HBO's "Game of Thrones" is no more.

According to The Associated Press, Malta's Azure Window, a rock formation on the coast of Gozo, collapsed Wednesday amid storms and rough waters following years of erosion.

​Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the loss "heartbreaking."

"Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion," he tweeted. "That sad day arrived."

