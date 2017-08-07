Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest at haunted house attraction

400tmax/Getty Images/iStockphoto

By Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A North Georgia man died Saturday night after suffering cardiac arrest at a haunted house attraction in Coweta County, according to multiple reports.

Fire and emergency crews responded to a cardiac-arrest call at 13 Stories Haunted House shortly after 9 p.m., fire spokesman Jeff Denney told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Workers used a defibrillator on the 50-year-old man, who is from Ellijay, Georgia, before he was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The attraction is described as “54,000 square feet of horror entertainment,” according to its Facebook page.

Allyn Glover, owner of the attraction, issued a statement to the AJC.

“On Saturday, October 28th, 13 Stories management was notified of a person needing medical attention. The man had just completed all three attractions and was preparing to exit the facility when he appeared to be in duress.

“One of our team members, also a trained first responder, immediately assessed his condition and began CPR. Simultaneously, Coweta County EMS was called and responded quickly and professionally.

“We later learned that he had passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The man’s identity has not been released, coroner Richard Hawk said.