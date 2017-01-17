Man finds unusually wily burglars in basement of home

A coyote awaiting release back into the wild is pictured in this November 2003 photo. (Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Michigan man who heard glass breaking in his basement on Sunday found some particularly wily burglars in his condo.

John Osborne discovered not one, but two coyotes who had broken into his Washington Township home, according to Local 4 News.

Osborne, 71, told the Detroit-area news station that the sound of breaking glass awakened him Sunday night. When he went downstairs to the basement, he found a ground-level window broken out and belongings scattered around the room.

Osborne spotted a coyote curled up near an artificial tree that the wild animal had knocked over. He hurried back upstairs and dialed 911.

Local 4 News reported that animal control officers secured the animal and released it on a nearby golf course.

Osborne was in for another surprise when he returned to the basement and found a second coyote, the news station said. Officers returned for the second animal and, like the first, released it onto the golf course.

Each coyote weighed about 45 pounds, the news station reported.