1 man shot during protest at University of Washington

KIRO7.com

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man was shot and wounded Friday night during a protest near a University of Washington hall where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was giving a speech, police said.

>> Read more trending stories

The Seattle Fire Department said the man, who was shot in the campus’ Red Square, has possible life threatening injuries, KIRO7.com reported. Police said the man was shot in the abdomen.

Yiannopoulos had been invited to speak at Kane Hall by University of Washington Republicans. Protesters arrived at the campus around 6 p.m. and began clashing with police. They blocked the entrance to the hall and threw rocks, fireworks and other items at officers, KIRO7.com reported. Several people were hit with blue paint, police said.

Demonstrators had gathered on the campus’ Red Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president and a lecture by Yiannopoulos, the controversial conservative editor of Breitbart who spoke before an audience on campus.

The man who was shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Police suspect a man was shot at the University of Washington protest. Watch the response live here >> kiro.tv/LiveNews

Gary Horcher and Natasha Chen are at the scene now, and we'll have LIVE team coverage on KIRO 7 News at 11.

A crowd was protesting an event with controversial Brietbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Posted by KIRO 7 News on Friday, January 20, 2017

Officers working to remove one person with suspected gunshot wound to abdomen from crowd at UW campus demonstration. Developing. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017