Posted: July 03, 2017

Maria Menounos leaving E! News after brain tumor diagnosis

FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Entertainment journalist Maria Menounos announced Monday that she is stepping down from her position as co-anchor of E! News after she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, Menounos said she was grateful for her time at E! and that she is “looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”

Menounos told People magazine that she started dealing with headaches and bouts of lightheadedness in February, and an MRI showed that she had “a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves.”

Menounos’ mother has Stage 4 brain cancer.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she told People magazine. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too?”

She underwent a seven-hour surgery June 8, her 39th birthday, and continues to recover, according to People magazine.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best, knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” Adam Stotsky, president of E! Entertainment, said Monday in a statement.

In an Instagram post Monday morning, Menounos thanks doctors, nurses, family and friends for their help and support in the last few months.

First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo

A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on

“I want you all to know that I’m OK,” Menounos wrote. “Seriously, I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very, very soon.”

She asked for prayers for her mother.

“Luckily I don’t need any further treatments, but I can’t say the same about my mom,” she wrote.

Menounos joined the E! Entertainment in 2014 and became co-anchor of the cable network's entertainment news show in 2015. She was a contestant in 2012 on "Dancing with the Stars," finishing in fourth place beside dancer and actor Derek Hough.

