A Marine Corps veteran has been searching for his emotional support dog since it ran off after getting frightened by fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“The last couple days have been agonizing silence mixed with small spurts of hope,” Tito’s owner, Simon Flarity, told WALA. “He is a ‘sleep under the covers’ and ‘wake you up because it's breakfast time’ dog. He is a member of the family.”

Flarity last saw Tito, who is microchipped, Tuesday morning after they got home from boating. A neighbor lit off a loud firework, which sent Tito running.

“Whatever combination it was, it was enough to set his already being timid into a flight mode, and I haven’t been able to find him since,” Flarity said.

Tito is Flarity’s lifeline.

“Tito helps keep me from thinking of certain dates in combat when we were in Fallujah,” Flarity said. “He is certified in depression therapy. Some of my episodes have gotten to where he’s had to crawl into my lap to help me break out of it.”

Tito, an 11-year-old pitbull mix, is 55 pounds, with a cropped tail and black collar.

Flarity is offering a $1,000 reward to whoever finds him.

“I want (people) to know just how much I love my dog, and I want them to know that he is family and I need him every day,” Flarity said. “I can't wait to see him.”