Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 12, 2017

Michael's craft store recalls salt rock lamps

Comments
Michael's has recalled three rock salt lamps.
CPSC.gov
Michael's has recalled three rock salt lamps.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michael's craft stores is recalling a popular holiday gift.

The company, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced that it is recalling the Lumiere Salt Rock Lamps.

The store sold about 80,000 between July and November for between $15 and $30, the CPSC reported.

>> Read more trending stories  

The lamps' dimmer switches and/or plugs can overheat and possibly catch fire or a shock hazard.

Consumers are being asked to either call Michaels at 1-800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or go to michaels.com and click on product recalls for more information.

They can also return them to Michael's for a full refund.

The recall involves three styles, all sold in black boxes with Lumiere and a photo of the lamp on it.

The specific styles include:

  • Rock of Gibraltar Lamp
    • SKU 495144
    • UPC 00886946056253
  • Carnival of Lights
    • SKU 495433
    • UPC 00886946058325
  • Basket of Rocks
    • SKU 495146
    • UPC 00886946056277
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation