More Americans trust CNN than Trump, poll says

President Donald Trump speaks from the Truman Balcony at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

A new poll suggests that more Americans trust CNN more than they trust the president.

>> Trump beats down CNN in wrestling video he posted to Twitter

According to a Survey Monkey poll published by Axios, 89 percent of Republicans polled view President Donald Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, but 91 percent of Democrats think otherwise. Among Independents, CNN was found to be 15 percentage points more trustworthy than Trump. Meanwhile, among all political affiliations, those polled view the network as more trustworthy than the president by a 7-point margin of 50-43 percent.

“The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies,” Survey Monkey Senior Vice President Jon Cohen said.

>> Trump’s wrestling tweet: What they are saying about the media and the message

In fact, when asked whether Trump was more trustworthy than the Washington Post or the New York Times, American adults polled said they trust the newspapers more than the president by a 9-point margin. ABC, CBS and NBC were deemed more trustworthy than Trump among all adults by an 11-point margin. Republicans polled, however, had a similarly disproportionate trust in the president.

>> Keith Olbermann calls for 25th Amendment action after Trump’s CNN tweet

Of the 4,965 adults polled, 33 percent of Republicans said they exclusively get their news from Fox News. Sixty-four percent of adults polled don't approve of the president’s Twitter behavior, with 47 percent describing his tweets as “undignified,” 34 percent describing them as “mean,” 26 percent saying they’re “entertaining” and just 7 percent calling them “presidential.”

>> Read more trending news



“The biggest danger for Republicans is that they grow content with firing up the base: Fully three-quarters of pure independents (those that don’t lean one way or the other) disapprove of Trump’s tweeting, and their top three descriptors for it are ‘undignified,’ ‘mean’ and ‘dishonest,'” Cohen said. “A red flag for Democrats continues to be a perception that Trump is isolating himself from the GOP base with his tweets. Not only do most Republicans approve of his use of Twitter, but asked to describe those tweets, the No. 1 mention among the GOP is ‘truthful,’ with ‘entertaining’ in second place.”

Read more here.