Movie studio donates $25K to replace Ten Commandments statue

A Christian-themed movie studio donated $25,000 toward replacing a Ten Commandments monument destroyed last week at the Arkansas state capitol, KARK reported.

Pure Flix Entertainment, an Arizona-based company that produced the movie “God’s Not Dead,” and its sequel -- both filmed in Little Rock -- donated the money Thursday to help repair the granite display, which was destroyed by a man who drove his vehicle into the monument less than 24 hours after it was unveiled on the Capitol grounds.

“Not only do we want to help, we want to make sure that when you put it back, it’s better and safer because the Ten Commandments do mean something,” a Pure Flix spokesman told KARK.

Republican Sen. Jason Rapert said more than $54,000 has been raised since the monument was destroyed last month. Rapert sponsored the 2015 law that required Arkansas to allow the monument to be placed at the Capitol, KATV reported, citing an Associated Press report.

Pure Flix officials later said it will film “God’s Not Dead 3” this fall in Little Rock, KARK reported.