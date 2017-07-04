Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After 17 years of marriage, Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines, 42, and her husband, actor Adrian Pasdar, 52, are divorcing. The couple has two sons, ages 16 and 12.

Maines reportedly filed the divorce papers June 30. According to TMZ, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is seeking joint custody of their sons.

The couple married in Las Vegas in 2000 after meeting at the wedding of fellow Dixie Chick Emily Erwin (now Strayer) and singer-songwriter Charlie Robison. Maines and Pasdar served as bridesmaid and groomsman, respectively, at that wedding.

Pasdar is best know for roles in the TV series’ “Heroes,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Colony” and “Mysterious Ways,” among numerous other film and TV acting credits. He also played a police officer in the Dixie Chicks’ music video, “Goodbye Earl.”

A rep for Natalie declined to comment to E! News, calling the divorce “a private family matter.”