Posted: March 18, 2017

Netflix adds button to skip opening credits

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For television binge-watchers who do not enjoy viewing the opening credits on their favorite shows over and over, Netflix has a solution.

The company is testing a button that allows viewers to skip the credits on some TV shows, The Verge reported. A skip intro button would appear when a viewer hovers over the title sequence for shows like “House of Cards” and “Iron Fist,” the Verge reported.

Netflix spokesperson Smita Saran said the feature is one of "hundreds" of A-B tests that the company conducts each year with new features.

"We're looking at what does or doesn't enhance the viewing experience," Saran told CNN

Netflix declined to share details about the test, including which platforms the button is available on, CNN reported. Viewers have mostly reported seeing it appear while streaming on computers.

