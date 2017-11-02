Paras Griffin

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2016 ESSENCE Festival presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Oprah Winfrey has released her 2017 favorite things just in time for those early bird shoppers and it’s her longest inventory ever, complete with a gratitude jar, genetics test and pizza oven.

Winfrey’s annual list will be featured in the December Issue of “O” (the Oprah Magazine) with special discount codes to use on Amazon.com and other websites.

According to the magazine’s creative director Adam Glassman, he and editor-at-large Gayle King spent the year scouting items for the favorites list and made sure to include something for everyone — men, women, pets and kids. Winfrey made the final decisions.

“What Oprah always challenges us to do is to find some new brands, some indie brands, mom-and-pop kind of brands. We always have a fabulous mix of tried and true, and big people, but we also like to infiltrate new brands and also brands made in the USA,” Glassman told the Associated Press.

This year’s gift guide also features a variety of price points, including a $2,000, 55-inch Samsung “The Frame” TV that literally “transforms your TV into a work of art” and a $199 double hammock.

But you’ll also find $8 earbud cases, free downloads of her Super Soul Conversations podcast and more affordable gifts.

The 102 items on Oprah’s list are currently at Amazon.com/Oprah and on their company websites. Some items are already sold out on Amazon, but check back again for restocks.

Here’s a look at a few of Oprah’s favorite things:

Explore the full list at Amazon.com/Oprah or at Oprah.com.