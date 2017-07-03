Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2017

Oprah's Chicago home for sale for less than $400,000

Oprah Winfrey give the Commencement Address at Agnes Scott College on May 13, 2017 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey give the Commencement Address at Agnes Scott College on May 13, 2017 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

By Betsi Fores, Rare.us

Oprah Winfrey made her career in the windy city of Chicago. While she currently ranks as one of the wealthiest women in America, a home she bought in 2001 in Elmwood, Illinois, is for sale and you just might be able to put an offer in for it.

The four bedroom, two bath single family home is for sale for $393,875, according to Trulia.

Architectural Digest notes that “she previously listed the property in September 2016, but pulled the listing after a few months.”

Also an important detail: “Oprah has never actually resided on the property.”
The media mogul recently sold a famous Austrian painting as well, so perhaps she is unloading some extra assets she owns.

