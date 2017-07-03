Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2017

Police answer call, end up joining in Fourth of July party

Fourth of July fireworks. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Yana Paskova/Getty Images
Fourth of July fireworks. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ASHEVILLE, N.C. —

Not all the neighbors were happy their street was cordoned off for a yearly Fourth of July block party, so they called police.

This year, parents built a water slide for the children, according to WLOS.

Police officers responded, addressed neighbors’ concerns and stressed safety - then joined in the fun.

Video shows an officer and a child testing out the slide after ensuring it was far enough off the road so vehicles could also pass.

“Well, it was hot,” Asheville police said on social media.

 

 

