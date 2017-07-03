Police answer call, end up joining in Fourth of July party

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Not all the neighbors were happy their street was cordoned off for a yearly Fourth of July block party, so they called police.

This year, parents built a water slide for the children, according to WLOS.

Police officers responded, addressed neighbors’ concerns and stressed safety - then joined in the fun.

Video shows an officer and a child testing out the slide after ensuring it was far enough off the road so vehicles could also pass.

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party https://t.co/ELRc1sCa69 #LiveOnWLOS @AshevillePolice pic.twitter.com/hTCQRX7M3I — WLOS (@WLOS_13) July 3, 2017

“Well, it was hot,” Asheville police said on social media.