Pregnant Ciara 'fine' after car accident

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: NFL player Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara attend Vanity Fair and Genesis Celebrate 'Hidden Figures' on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Ciara, who is pregnant in her third trimester, was hit by a car while driving in Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

>> Read more trending stories

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old singer was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV hit her car.

The Volvo made contact with Ciara's white Mercedes SUV on the front passenger side of her vehicle.

Police and firefighters responded on the scene.

Photos and video show the singer talking on her cellphone after the incident.

An unnamed source told People magazine that Ciara is "fine."

Los Angeles Police said the accident didn't appear to be critical and that neither driver was seriously injured, TMZ reported.

“From what we can gather, it was exchange information only,” authorities told People magazine.

Wilson tweeted Friday saying his wife and unborn child were "feeling great."

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

Ciara married Wilson in July 2016. She announced her pregnancy in October.

>> Related: Ciara displays baby bump in intimate maternity photo with Russell Wilson